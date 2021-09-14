Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million.

A number of analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

QTRX stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 9,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,485. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock valued at $998,631 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

