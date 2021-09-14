Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.60 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.77. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

