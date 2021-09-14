Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. 5,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The AZEK has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $51.32.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,326. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 94.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 23.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after buying an additional 976,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

