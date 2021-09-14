Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. TransUnion posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,354,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 667,911 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 368,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.