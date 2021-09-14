Brokerages Expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ball reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ball by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.