Brokerages Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $29.20 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

