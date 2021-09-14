Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $72.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $288.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 174.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $3,424,000.

NYSE GKOS traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 778,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

