Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 750,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 570,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.