Brokerages Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Manhattan Associates reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH stock opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

