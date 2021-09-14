Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.39. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

