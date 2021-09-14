Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.93 Million

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to post sales of $683.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,130.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.13) earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.44. 160,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

