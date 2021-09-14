Brokerages Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. South State reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South State.

Get South State alerts:

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in South State by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in South State by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,462,000 after buying an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in South State by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,912,000 after buying an additional 143,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.74. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,981. South State has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.