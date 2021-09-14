Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) PT at $17.66

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $13,883,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,597. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

