Brokerages Set New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) PT at $74.43

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.41. 276,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,770. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

