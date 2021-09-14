Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $289.67

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.67.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,998 shares of company stock worth $52,059,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,815. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

