Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $46.13

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.
In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
