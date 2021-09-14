Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $46.13

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 22,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,017,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,371 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

