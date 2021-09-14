Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $65.36

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 41,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

