Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $65.36

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.33.
Several research firms have commented on RVLV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of RVLV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.70. 41,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.59.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
