Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $6.25

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ViewRay by 63.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ViewRay by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ViewRay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ViewRay by 194,315.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 28,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.04.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

