Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $6.25

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.
Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 28,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.04.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
About ViewRay
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.