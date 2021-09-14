Brokers Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.94.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.94. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.