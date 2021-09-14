Brokers Offer Predictions for RPM International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in RPM International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

