Brokers Set Expectations for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of AVIR opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -54.67. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

