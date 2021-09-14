Brokers Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

TGB opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.