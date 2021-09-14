Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRTHY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $46.18 on Friday. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that Brother Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brother Industries (BRTHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.