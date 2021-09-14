BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Shares Gap Down to $37.64

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.64, but opened at $35.93. BRP Group shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 3,067 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get BRP Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BRP Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.