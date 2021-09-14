BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

BRT Apartments has increased its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BRT stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

