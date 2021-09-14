Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

BMTC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

