Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:BUR opened at $10.97 on Monday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Burford Capital by 134.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

