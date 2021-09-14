Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 4.9%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28. 3,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.