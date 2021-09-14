Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BY. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

