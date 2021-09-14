C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $5,066,000.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $5,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at $521,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 2,391,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,812. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

