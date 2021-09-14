CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in CAE were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.