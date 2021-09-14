Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.