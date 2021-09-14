Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 8,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,552. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.
Callinex Mines Company Profile
