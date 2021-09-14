Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in August

Callinex Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 8,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,552. Callinex Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines, Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It acquires, explores, develops and evaluates zinc deposits. The firm’s projects include Bathurst Mining District, Flin Flon Mining District And Buchans Mining District. The company was founded by Jack Callinan and Michael Muzylowski in 1927 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

