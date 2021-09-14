Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $130,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138,879 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,485. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38.

