Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $42,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 397.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.38. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.