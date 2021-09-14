Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $99,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

TSLA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $746.56. The company had a trading volume of 420,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $693.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $739.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

