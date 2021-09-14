Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $70,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after buying an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.99. 745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,685. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $229.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.66.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.