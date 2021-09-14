Canaan (CAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAN opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 4.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 3,447.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canaan by 322.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

