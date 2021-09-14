Canaccord Genuity Trims New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Target Price to C$2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.25 million, a PE ratio of -124.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

