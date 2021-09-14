Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$106.00 price objective on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$255.00.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$86.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$237.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$77.41 and a 52-week high of C$100.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

