Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Head to Head Analysis

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Canoo alerts:

15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canoo and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

Canoo currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 69.06%. Lydall has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 58.06%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Lydall.

Volatility and Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 647.28 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.00 Lydall $764.04 million 1.46 -$73.72 million N/A N/A

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53% Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07%

Summary

Canoo beats Lydall on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration media solutions primarily for air, fluid power, and industrial applications; thermal insulation solutions for building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and air and liquid life science applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment produces needle punch nonwoven solutions for myriad industries and applications. The Thermal and Acoustical Solutions offers engineered products tailored for the transportation sector. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Manchester, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.