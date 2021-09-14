Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 151.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $269.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.