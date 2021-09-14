Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BLK opened at $916.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $904.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

