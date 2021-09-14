Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day moving average is $233.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

