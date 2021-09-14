Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the highest is $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

COF traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $154.39. 4,075,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,674. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

