Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.11 billion and the highest is $7.49 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $29.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

COF traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $154.39. 4,075,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,674. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average is $151.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

