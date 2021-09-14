Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $65.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. Capri has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Capri by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.