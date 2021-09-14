CapWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 136,390 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 790,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,390 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up 2.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 155,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,239. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

