CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.17 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.50. 98,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

