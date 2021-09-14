CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.53.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded down $4.31 on Tuesday, hitting $434.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.80 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.33 and its 200 day moving average is $366.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.