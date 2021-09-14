CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after acquiring an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 298,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,967. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

